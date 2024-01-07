Left Menu

Maharashtra Governor takes part in Armed Forces Veterans Day parade

Over 500 veterans, including gallantry awardees from all three services of the Indian Armed Forces, marched at the Marine Drive.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 10:17 IST
Maharashtra Governor takes part in Armed Forces Veterans Day parade
Maharashtra Governor takes part in parade organised to mark Armed Forces Veterans Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais took part in the parade organised to mark Armed Forces Veterans Day on Sunday. Over 500 veterans, including gallantry awardees from all three services of the Indian Armed Forces, marched at the Marine Drive.

The parade is aimed at creating awareness amongst the citizens about the glorious contribution of the veterans in service to the nation. During the Armed Forces Veterans Day Parade, a Navy veteran said that the parade can be an inspiration for youth to join the armed forces.

"I started this procedure, which was approved by the headquarters. This is going to be an annual feature where the parade will be led by senior veterans. The youth see how the veterans are being respected, and this can be an inspiration for the youth to join the armed forces," he added. He further said that the veterans want only three things, PMR - pension, medical assistance, and respect.

"The veterans want only three things, PMR- pension, medical assistance, and respect. If the veterans are respected, then their josh will increase in the defence sector," he said. The parade generated a lot of enthusiasm amongst the citizens of Mumbai, who watched over 500 veterans, including those who fought the nation's wars, participate in it with great zeal and patriotic fervour.

Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated every year by hosting events in honour of ex-servicemen and their families. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024