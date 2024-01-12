MP: Moni Baba, who has been silent since the age of 10, will chant Lord Ram's name on January 22

Moni Baba, who took a pledge not to speak at the age of 10 and has been walking barefoot for years with a resolve to build the Ram Mandir, will break his silence by chanting Lord Ram's name on January 22. Moni Baba in MP has resolved not to wear slippers until the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the establishment of Ram Lalla.

As soon as Ram Lalla is seated in the temple, he will give up the pledge of not wearing slippers and not speaking. As he has been silent since the age of 10, hence the city residents have started calling him 'Moni Baba'.

Known as Mohan Gopal Das earlier, Moni Baba was in the field in Ayodhya with the Karya Sevaks who removed the structure of Babri Masjid. He has hope and faith that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must have sent him an invitation.

Every day he goes to the Superintendent of Police office and the Collector office in the hope of invitation. He has also applied to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police in this matter. He writes the answers to all the questions on the slate and tells them.

The native place of Moni Baba is Surya Nagar Pulao Balaji but at present he lives in the temples of Datia in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Ayodhya, the sacred city, is gaining attention globally, as the travel booking platforms are witnessing a remarkable increase in searches, with notable spikes recorded not only from India but also from international travellers, particularly from the US and Gulf countries.

A remarkable spike in travel enthusiasm, especially towards Ayodhya is witnessed as the city prepares to host the Pran Pratishta of the grand Ram temple on January 22. A Make My Trip spokesperson highlighted that searches for Ayodhya from India increased by 1,806 per cent since the inauguration announcement.

"We have recorded a 97 per cent growth in searches for spiritual destinations on our platform in the last two years. On-platform searches for Ayodhya from India have increased by 1806 per cent since the inauguration announcement. The peak search for Ayodhya was recorded on Dec 30, the day of the airport inauguration," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

