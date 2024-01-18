Left Menu

Indiamart Intermesh Q3 net profit falls to Rs 81.9 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 19:11 IST
Indiamart Intermesh Q3 net profit falls to Rs 81.9 crore
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, a B2B e-commerce company, on Thursday reported a decline of 27.4 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 112.8 crore during the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations grew 21.43 per cent to Rs 305.3 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 251.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from 'Web and related services' was at Rs 292.6 crore and Rs 12.7 crore from Accounting Software services.

Total expenses of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (IIL) rose 19.9 per cent to Rs 230.2 crore in the December quarter.

The company's shares settled 4.92 per cent lower at Rs 2,472.10 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

