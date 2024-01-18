Stories from the UN Archive: Cuba’s longest ‘brief’ speech at UN
UN News | Updated: 18-01-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 22:53 IST
How long was the longest ever statement delivered at the UN General Assembly? **Answer:** 269 minutes "Although we have been given the reputation of speaking at great length, the Assembly need not worry," Fidel Castro of Cuba said at the outset. "We shall do our best to be brief." While the General Assembly requests that delegates limit their addresses to 15 minutes, on 26 September 1960, he remained at the rostrum for more than four hours. Delivered just one year after the Cuban Revolution that led to the overthrow of the United States-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista, Mr. Castro used his time at the podium to criticize US imperialism and its interference in Latin American affairs. Watch UN Video's _Stories from the UN Archive_ episode on Mr. Castro's speech here, part of our series showcasing epic moments across UN history, cultivated from the UN Audiovisual Library's 49,400 hours of video and 18,000 hours of audio recordings. Catch up on the _Stories from the UN Archive_ with UN Video's playlist here, and join us every #ThrowbackThursday for a fresh dive into history. ![In the UN General Assembly Hall, Fidel Castro of Cuba is surrounded by colleagues and well-wishers during the 1960 general debate. \(file\)](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Collections/Embargoed/13-11-2023-UN- Photo-Fidel-Castro.jpg/image1170x530cropped.jpg) UN Photo/Yutaka Nagata In the UN General Assembly Hall, Fidel Castro of Cuba is surrounded by colleagues and well-wishers during the 1960 general debate. (file)