Left Menu

Stories from the UN Archive: Cuba’s longest ‘brief’ speech at UN

UN News | Updated: 18-01-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 22:53 IST
Stories from the UN Archive: Cuba’s longest ‘brief’ speech at UN
How long was the longest ever statement delivered at the UN General Assembly? **Answer:** 269 minutes "Although we have been given the reputation of speaking at great length, the Assembly need not worry," Fidel Castro of Cuba said at the outset. "We shall do our best to be brief." While the General Assembly requests that delegates limit their addresses to 15 minutes, on 26 September 1960, he remained at the rostrum for more than four hours. Delivered just one year after the Cuban Revolution that led to the overthrow of the United States-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista, Mr. Castro used his time at the podium to criticize US imperialism and its interference in Latin American affairs. Watch UN Video's _Stories from the UN Archive_ episode on Mr. Castro's speech here, part of our series showcasing epic moments across UN history, cultivated from the UN Audiovisual Library's 49,400 hours of video and 18,000 hours of audio recordings. Catch up on the _Stories from the UN Archive_ with UN Video's playlist here, and join us every #ThrowbackThursday for a fresh dive into history. ![In the UN General Assembly Hall, Fidel Castro of Cuba is surrounded by colleagues and well-wishers during the 1960 general debate. \(file\)](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Collections/Embargoed/13-11-2023-UN- Photo-Fidel-Castro.jpg/image1170x530cropped.jpg) UN Photo/Yutaka Nagata In the UN General Assembly Hall, Fidel Castro of Cuba is surrounded by colleagues and well-wishers during the 1960 general debate. (file)

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024