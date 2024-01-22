"Ancient pride is reflected through temple": 'Mahabharata' actor Nitish Bhardwaj on Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in the television series 'Mahabharat', arrived in Ayodhya on Monday for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ram Temple. Speaking about the event, the actor said that the ancient pride is reflected through the temple here.

"There is an atmosphere of celebration here. The ancient pride is reflected through the temple here. It feels great..." Bharadwaj said while speaking to the media. Nitish Bharadwaj, the actor who played the role of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata'.

He also said that Lord Ram is a statue of love and the Ramayana is a love story. "It's only faith today. We will do the darshan of Lord Ram as Ram Lalla. I remember the song sung by Lata ji (Lata Mangeshkar) 'thumka chalat Ram Chandra'.... Lord Ram is a statue of love. The story of the Ramayana is a love story...." the actor said.

He further said, "I am very fortunate to witness the moment. The struggle of 500 years and the blood-stained history. So many kar sevaks were killed during Mulayam Singh Yadav's tenure (the then CM of Uttar Pradesh)." On September 25, 1990, then BJP president LK Advani started the Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya. Advani was arrested at Samastipur in Bihar on the orders of Chief Minister Lalu Prasad on October 23, 1990. The BJP withdrew support for the VP Singh government, which fell. The police opened fired on Kar Sewaks in Ayodhya on October 30 and also on November 2. Mulayam Singh Yadav was the CM of UP at the time.

Celebs like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar and Anupam Kher and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, have also arrived at the temple to take part in the grand ceremony. Megastar Rajinikanth has also reached the Shri Ram Janmnabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to attend the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla.

The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony. The Prime Minister will address the gathering on occasion.

The ceremony will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries. (ANI)

