Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-01-2024 07:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 07:49 IST
China completes pilot commercialisation of GM soybeans and corn - official
  Country:
  • China

China has successfully completed its pilot projects for commercialisation of genetically modified (GM) soybeans and corn, an Agriculture Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The country has for years moved cautiously on deployment of GM crops, but is steadily opening up to commercial cultivation as it seeks to safeguard its food security.

