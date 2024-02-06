Omega Seiki partners with Attero for lithium-ion battery recycling

Omega Seiki Private Ltd (OSPL) on Tuesday announced it has signed an agreement with Attero for recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Under the collaboration, OSPL, along with e-waste management firm Attero, plans to recycle over 100MWh of batteries in the next 3-4 years, OSPL said in a statement.

Besides the domestic market, the strategic alliance between OSPL and Attero will also cover the ASEAN and African regions, it stated.

With over 10,000 OSM (Omega Seiki Mobility) brand electric vehicles currently in operation, Attero will play a key role in repurposing the batteries for energy storage, aligning with the efforts of both entities to address the complete lifecycle of EV components and ensure responsible EV battery solutions, the statement said.

According to OSPL, Attero currently has a facility capable of processing 1,45,000 metric tonnes of e-waste and 11,000 metric tonnes of battery waste annually. This capacity is slated to increase to 15,000 metric tonnes by the next month.

The company said it plans to deploy EV batteries totalling over 1-GWH in the next five years, accompanied by a collective target with Attero to recycle over 100 MWh of batteries in the next 3-4 years.

''With EV production on the rise, it is becoming critical for India to have a sustainable approach to recycling lithium-ion batteries. The improper disposal of Li-ion battery recycling is not only an environmental threat but also a wasted opportunity to extract rare materials,'' said Nitin Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Attero

