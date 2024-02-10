Left Menu

"These five years were about reform, perform and transform in country": PM Modi in Lok Sabha on last day of budget session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the past five years of BJP-led government were about "reform, perform and transform" in the country and it is rare that transformation due to these measures can also be experienced in the same period

Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the past five years of BJP-led government were about "reform, perform and transform" in the country and it is rare that transformation due to these measures can also be experienced in the same period. Addressing the 17 Lok Sabha on the last day of its last session, PM Modi greeted the members and lauded the role of Speaker Om Birla in running the House.

"These five years were about reform, perform and transform in the country. It is very rare that both reform and perform take place and we can see transformation right in front of our eyes...The country is experiencing this through the 17th Lok Sabha and I firmly believe that the country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha," he said. PM Modi said that it is an important day in the great tradition of democracy.

"In five years of the 17th Lok Sabha, several important decisions have been taken and facing several challenges everyone according to their capability tried to give right direction to the country," he said. "In a way, it is a day to rededicate ourselves to the country after five years of ideological journey and time devoted to the service of the country," he added.

The Prime Minister said that 17th Lok Sabha had 97 per cent productivity. The budget session of Parliament began on January 31 and was extended by a day till February 10. This is the last session of Lok Sabha before the general elections expected in April-May this year. (ANI)

