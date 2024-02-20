Hindu Sena moves SC seeking action for hate speeches against Sanatan Dharma

The Hindu Sena has moved the Supreme Court over alleged hate speeches that have been delivered at various events organized across the country targeting the significant section by making objectionable statements against Sanatan Dharma, among others. The National President of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta, filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking compliance with the directions of the top court in the Tehseen Poonawalla matter relating to hate speeches.

Gupta sought the urgent intervention of the Court in respect of the hate speeches that have been delivered at various events organized all over India with the apparent objective of declaring war against a significant section of the Indian citizenry. He further submitted that the said hate speeches consisted of open calls for the genocide of Hindus in order to achieve ethnic cleansing.

He has mentioned the speech delivered by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Asaduddin Owaisi,Maharashtra leader Awhad, Bihar MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh and Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya. "It is pertinent to note that the said speeches are not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for the murder of a member of Hindu community. The said speeches thus, pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Hindu citizens. The grievance of the Petitioners, for which the Petitioner has approached this Court, is that the Respondents are guilty of disregarding the directions issued by the top court in Tehseen Poonawalla v. Union of India and therefore consequential directions are being sought by the Petitioner herein to ensure that the Respondents effectively and urgently comply with the directions of this Court in the Tehseen Poonawalla matter," the petitioner said.

He sought compliance with the punitive measures contemplated by the Supreme Court in the Tehseen Poonawalla matter. (ANI)

