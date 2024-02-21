Left Menu

Brigadier Aman Anand takes over command of Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area

Brigadier Aman Anand took over command of Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area at a solemn ceremony held at Naya Raipur Military Station on Wednesday.

Brigadier Aman Anand took over command of Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area at a solemn ceremony held at Naya Raipur Military Station on Wednesday. Commissioned in the Kumaon Regiment in 1995, Brigadier Aman Anand has served in prestigious command, staff and instructional appointments. He was also awarded with a Vishisht Seva Medal which is awarded to recognize "distinguished service of a high order" to all ranks of the Indian Armed Forces.

He commanded troops in the Kashmir Valley, along the Indo-China Border, in Siachen Glacier and in South Sudan. According to an official statement, Brigadier Anand holds the unique experience of serving in some of the most sensitive appointments, including in maritime domain and air-ops.

He has headed a military think-tank in past and was the Army's spokesperson between 2017-21, said the statement. Brig Anand was promoted by the government of India as the ADG-Media during the times of ''heightened tensions between India and Pakistan (Balakot)'', the statement said.

According to the statement, he is an accomplished national-level horseman and a services champion in precision shooting, and he carried the baton for India in the 2010 Commonwealth Games. ''On assuming command of the formation, he complimented all ranks of the COSA for the excellent work done and exhorted them to continue serving the organisation and the nation with devotion, passion and zeal. He also extended his warm greetings to defence services veterans of Chhattisgarh and Odisha,'' the statement said. (ANI)

