IAF develops SAMAR-2 air defence system using old Russian R-27 air to air missiles

Indian Air force (IAF) Maintenance Command chief Air Marshal Vibhas Pande said the indigenously developed air defence missile system represents the IAF's ability to demonstrate that obsolete missiles can be put to effective use by using them as an air defence feature. Speaking to ANI, Air Marshal Vibhas Pande said, "SAMAR 2 is the next version of the missile system and this whole effort is primarily to ensure that whatever missiles are getting life expired, we can put them to effective use by deploying them as an air defence system."

This is just a demonstration of how we can integrate the R27 missile into the Samar system. This is a capability demonstration of the Indian Air Force that within its own intellect and capability, in association with the industry, we can develop a system in-house and in future, we will be able to integrate any other missile also for ensuring that our air defence system becomes stronger and stronger," said the Maintenance Command chief.

SAMAR-2 is an air defense system developed by the Indian Air Force (IAF). It stands for "Surface to Air Missile for Assured Retaliation". The SAMAR-2 uses old Russian-origin R-27 air-to-air missile systems from the IAF's inventory.

The IAF's 7 Base Repair Depot Tughlakabad (BRD) developed the SAMAR system by repurposing old Russian-origin air-to-air missile systems. The IAF has carried out successful firing trials of the SAMAR system during the Astrashakti 2023 exercise at Suryalanka Air Force Station in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

