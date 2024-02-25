Left Menu

Maharashtra DyCM Fadnavis praises Pune police for 3,500 cr drug seizure, announces Rs 25 lakh reward

The Pune police recently seized approximately 1,800 kilograms of mephedrone, valued at Rs 3,600 crore in the international market, after raids at various locations.

Maharashtra DyCM Fadnavis praises Pune police for 3,500 cr drug seizure, announces Rs 25 lakh reward
After a major crackdown on the drug nexus in Pune, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, visited the Pune Police Commissioner's office on Saturday and felicitated the crime branch and anti-narcotics team involved in the operation. He also announced a reward of Rs25 lakh to the Pune police team that busted the racket.

The Pune police recently seized approximately 1,800 kilograms of mephedrone, valued at Rs 3,600 crore in the international market, after raids at various locations. During the visit, Deputy CM and Home Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, addressed the police officials and praised the work being done by the Pune Police to control the drug menace in the city.

"I want to congratulate the Pune Police for taking major action against drugs in the city. I feel this is the biggest crackdown on drugs in recent times. Approximately 3,600 crores worth of MD drugs were recovered and seized by the Pune police during this crackdown," Fadnavis said. "We have been working to make Maharashtra drug-free for the last few months, and at the national level, under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, a drug-free campaign to make India drug-free is also going on," he added.

Fadnavis further said, "We have a zero-tolerance policy against drugs because it destroys youth and can do more damage than a missile or bomb. What happened in Pune is an eye-opener. Just imagine if this much drug that was recovered had reached the end-user. How could it have damaged youth." Praising the Pune Police Commissioner for the major crackdown and announcing a Rs 25 lakh award for the Pune police, he said, "This was a major action led by Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. I would like to appreciate all the team members who were involved in this action, but we can't stop here. We have to go ahead and find every linkage, be it small or big, and track down all the routes and people involved in it." (ANI)

