Left Menu

Gold Soars to Historic Heights Amid Trump Era Turmoil

Gold prices have surged past $5,000 per ounce, driven by geopolitical uncertainties and erratic U.S. policies. The metal’s 64% rise in 2025 was boosted by safe-haven demand, central bank buying, and a crisis of confidence stemming from decisions by President Donald Trump, impacting global financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 09:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 09:27 IST
Gold Soars to Historic Heights Amid Trump Era Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented rise, gold prices surged above $5,000 an ounce on Monday, as investors turned to the safe-haven asset amid rising geopolitical tensions. The historic rally saw spot gold increase by 1.98%, reaching $5,081.18 per ounce after peaking at $5,092.71 earlier.

The metal's remarkable 64% jump in 2025 was bolstered by factors including sustained safe-haven demand, U.S. monetary policy easing, and significant central bank buying, notably from China. Recently, a crisis of confidence in U.S. leadership, triggered by erratic decisions from President Donald Trump, accelerated gold's ascent.

Trump's withdrawal of tariff threats against European allies, combined with aggressive tariff proposals on Canadian and French goods, further destabilized markets. As the dollar weakened, investors flocked to gold, with forecasts predicting further upward momentum, possibly peaking at $5,500 this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026