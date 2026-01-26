Gold Soars to Historic Heights Amid Trump Era Turmoil

In an unprecedented rise, gold prices surged above $5,000 an ounce on Monday, as investors turned to the safe-haven asset amid rising geopolitical tensions. The historic rally saw spot gold increase by 1.98%, reaching $5,081.18 per ounce after peaking at $5,092.71 earlier.

The metal's remarkable 64% jump in 2025 was bolstered by factors including sustained safe-haven demand, U.S. monetary policy easing, and significant central bank buying, notably from China. Recently, a crisis of confidence in U.S. leadership, triggered by erratic decisions from President Donald Trump, accelerated gold's ascent.

Trump's withdrawal of tariff threats against European allies, combined with aggressive tariff proposals on Canadian and French goods, further destabilized markets. As the dollar weakened, investors flocked to gold, with forecasts predicting further upward momentum, possibly peaking at $5,500 this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)