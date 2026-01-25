Pune's Army Rowing Node Clinches 'Programme of the Year' Award

The Army Rowing Node, stationed at Pune's College of Military Engineering, has earned the prestigious 'Programme of the Year' award from World Rowing.

This recognition underscores the facility's pivotal role in advancing the sport of rowing in India, surpassing global initiatives from France and the UK.

ARN, part of the Indian Army's Mission Olympics Wing, has trained athletes for major events, including the 2023 Asian Games, where its rowers clinched five medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)