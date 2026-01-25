Pune's Army Rowing Node Clinches 'Programme of the Year' Award
The Army Rowing Node (ARN) at Pune's College of Military Engineering has been awarded the World Rowing's 'Programme of the Year' for its significant contribution to rowing, surpassing efforts from France and the UK. ARN, integral to the Indian Army's Mission Olympics Wing, has produced seven Olympians and recently led India to five medals in the 2023 Asian Games.
The Army Rowing Node, stationed at Pune's College of Military Engineering, has earned the prestigious 'Programme of the Year' award from World Rowing.
This recognition underscores the facility's pivotal role in advancing the sport of rowing in India, surpassing global initiatives from France and the UK.
ARN, part of the Indian Army's Mission Olympics Wing, has trained athletes for major events, including the 2023 Asian Games, where its rowers clinched five medals.
