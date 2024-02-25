StartupTN sets up Chennai Hub
- Country:
- India
StartupTN, backed by the Tamil Nadu government, has set up its Chennai hub aimed at serving budding entrepreneurs.
The facility located in the city would allow startups to utilise the space for their work, by providing a host of facilities including on-demand seating options and meeting hall, among others.
''This arrangement aims to address the challenges when startups from outside Chennai seek workspace during the visit of entrepreneurs,'' a press release here said on Sunday.
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the Chennai hub in the presence of Minister for MSME T M Anbarasan, StartupTN Mission Director and CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan, the release added.
Tamil Nadu has 7,950 registered startups and the government has rolled out a Startup Policy that aims to nurture 15,000 aspiring entrepreneurs in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Startup Policy
- Chennai
- Stalin
- Tamil Nadu
- Sivarajah Ramanathan
ALSO READ
CM Stalin Writes to PM Modi, Urging Fast-Track Approval for Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II
Nagal seals victory over Nardi, captures men's singles title at Chennai Open 2024
"J P Nadda set to energize TN BJP rally in Chennai tomorrow"
BJP President JP Nadda participates in 'En Mann, En Makkal' padayatra in Chennai
IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai receives bomb threat; police registers case