StartupTN sets up Chennai Hub

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 21:34 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@TheStartupTN)
StartupTN, backed by the Tamil Nadu government, has set up its Chennai hub aimed at serving budding entrepreneurs.

The facility located in the city would allow startups to utilise the space for their work, by providing a host of facilities including on-demand seating options and meeting hall, among others.

''This arrangement aims to address the challenges when startups from outside Chennai seek workspace during the visit of entrepreneurs,'' a press release here said on Sunday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the Chennai hub in the presence of Minister for MSME T M Anbarasan, StartupTN Mission Director and CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan, the release added.

Tamil Nadu has 7,950 registered startups and the government has rolled out a Startup Policy that aims to nurture 15,000 aspiring entrepreneurs in the state.

