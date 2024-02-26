Left Menu

Polish, Canadian leaders discuss boosting Ukrainian food exports to hungry countries outside Europe

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 26-02-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 20:09 IST
Polish, Canadian leaders discuss boosting Ukrainian food exports to hungry countries outside Europe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

The prime ministers of Canada and Poland on Monday discussed boosting exports of Ukrainian grain and other crops to the world's poorest countries to ease protests by farmers in Europe who see the Ukrainian goods as a market threat.

Justin Trudeau, following a visit to Ukraine, also discussed security and further support for Kyiv with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

Addressing the protests in Europe against massive imports of cheap Ukrainian grain, Tusk said both leaders see the need for an increase in exports to poorer, hungrier nations elsewhere instead.

Farmers in Poland and elsewhere say food imports from Ukraine are undercutting their livelihoods, even as European governments support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

“Canada and Poland could radically increase the possibility of the export of Ukraine's grain to the hunger-stricken, needy nations,” Tusk said.

He said Poland is ready to help finance such projects which could bring ''great relief to Polish and European farmers, to Ukraine and to those who are waiting for cheap food in other regions of the world”.

The two leaders also discussed Poland's plans to develop nuclear energy, including small nuclear power plants, a field in which Canada is a leader. Trudeau vowed his country's readiness to support Poland in the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024