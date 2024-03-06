Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in high-rise building in Mumbai, none injured

A fire broke out on Wednesday in a high-rise building located in the Bandra area of Maharashtra's Mumbai. No casualties have been reported so far.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 22:36 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out on Wednesday in a high-rise building located in the Bandra area of Maharashtra's Mumbai. No casualties have been reported so far. The incident happened in a room on the 14th floor of Nawroj Hill Society on Nargis Datta Road, near Nibana Society, Pali Hill.

Five fire tenders reached the spot and jumped into action after receiving information about the incident. As of now, the exact reason behind the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway. More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

