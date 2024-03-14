'Opposition is colluding with dark forces of corruption': Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that the opposition is colluding with Congress, which is known for its dark forces of corruption, violence, disharmony, and indifference that wreaked havoc among the people of Assam for many decades. According to an official statement, Sonowal said that the deep corruption nurtured by inefficient and corrupt Congress governments has denied people their rights for far too long. The people of Assam are no different. Assam lost so many lives due to the corrupt, inefficient and indecisive governments. It is sad to see how the opposition is colliding with Congress who are known for its dark forces of corruption, violence, disharmony and indifference that wreaked havoc among the people of Assam for many decades.

"Sad to witness how the opposition is controlled by Congress. For everything, we had to march on the street, raise slogans, and make protests. But, all these changed with Modi ji as the PM of the country. There has been no other Prime Minister who has visited the Northeast more than 60 times in the last 10 years. This shows how Modi has put the onus of growth and development of the region and why Modi terms the region as the powerhouse of India's economic growth. Together we must, and we will bring Akow Ebar, Modi Sarkar," he said. The Union Minister received a warm welcome at the Chabua Lahowal and Duliajan constituencies where the BJP party workers and supporters filled the air with energetic sloganeering of 'Akow Ebaar, Modi Sarkar' (Once More, Modi Sarkar).

Sonowal expressed his gratitude to the people for their energetic support for the third consecutive term of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. "The mood and expectations of the people have been guaranteed by the welfare delivery of the Narendra Modi government. The kind of response seen at the meetings shows huge support for the BJP," Sonowal said.

Adding further, Sonowal said that as part of the NDA, the AGP, the Samyukta Gana Shakti, and the UPPL will work together in the interest of building a new Assam and India. "We aim to strengthen Assam and strengthen India under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The welfare scheme of the Modi government has helped the people of Assam and the country to live with dignity. The BJP-led NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has been able to achieve remarkable success in its 10-year tenure. The quality of life has improved with social security, and enriched rights of people with dedication and honesty in creating this democratic atmosphere," he said.

Sonowal further added that due to Modiji's good governance with the idea of 'Jan Bhagidari, Jan Andolan', India has gained a position of prominence on the global stage. Congress failed India for more than six decades. They could not deliver on schemes for minimum welfare facilities for the people. Basics of a welfare state like transportation, roads, bridges, electric lights, drinking water, affordable houses, food for the poor, free education and direct payment of money. Modiji has turned this around in just 10 years as people enjoy a far better quality of life than what people could garner from the six decades of misrule by the Congress. "We have defeated this twice, and we have to keep defeating this regressive brand of politics by Congress again. I call upon all the voters to rally their support in favour of BJP with Narendra Modi ji as the Prime Minister of India. With your support, the welfare agenda of the Narendra Modi government will turn India into Viksit Bharat," Sonowal said.

Sonowal will contest as a BJP candidate from Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency. (ANI)

