US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after March jobs data

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 18:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Friday on worries that fresh evidence of a still-tight labor market could jeopardize the case for imminent interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. A Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 303,000 jobs in March compared with expectations for an increase of 200,000, as per economists polled by Reuters.

The unemployment rate stood at 3.8% compared with expectations that it would remain steady at 3.9%, while average earnings rose 0.3% every month against forecasts of 0.3% growth. At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 14.5 points, or 0.08%.

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

