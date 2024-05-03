Left Menu

CPI Telangana secretary urges Congress to follow alliance dharma to defeat BJP

Accusing the Congress of being immature, Communist Party of India Telangana Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao urged the party to be wise enough to bring along all ideologically like-minded parties to defeat the BJP which, he said, is a "theocratic" party.

CPI Telangana secretary urges Congress to follow alliance dharma to defeat BJP
Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, state secretary of CPI Telangana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Accusing the Congress of being immature, Communist Party of India Telangana Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao urged the party to be wise enough to bring along all ideologically like-minded parties to defeat the BJP which, he said, is a "theocratic" party. He wants Congress to follow alliance dharma which he said is essential to defeat a party like the BJP which according to him is a party that uses religious cards for electoral gains.

"BJP is entering every part of the country in the name of Lord Ram. Alliance dharma needs to be followed by any democratic party to defeat a theocratic party. Under these circumstances, Congress must be wise to take all parties of the same ideologies together," Sambasiva Rao told ANI. The CPI has decided to extend support to all the Congress candidates in Telangana, and the CPI (M) has announced its support in all but one of the 17 constituencies.

The CPI (M) is going on its own in the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat despite repeated requests from the Congress leadership seeking the withdrawal of its candidate to avoid a split in the votes. Polling for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13, in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.The BRS, which was then the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), claimed the lion's share of the electoral spoils in the 2019 polls, winning 9 seats while the BJP secured 4 seats. The Congress and the AIMIM brought up the rear, winning 3 and 1 seats respectively. (ANI)

