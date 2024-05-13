"90 per cent of booths are compromised," alleges Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha

BJP candidate Madhavi Latha, contesting from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, alleged that 90 per cent of booths are compromised. Madhavi Latha cast her vote at the Amrita Vidyalayam polling station in Hyderabad as voting is underway in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Telangana on Monday.

A video surfaced showing her checking the identities of Muslim women voters at a polling station. Latha mentioned that police personnel are not matching faces with the voter ID cards and that most booths are being compromised.

Speaking to ANI, Madhavi Latha said, "90 percent of booths are compromised. Police do not want to instruct female constables to check the face with the voter ID. When I asked the police officer, he said it's not his responsibility. I said at least inform the female constable, he says it is not my responsibility, I will not inform female constable". A case has been registered against BJP's candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Madhavi Latha after a video clip of her checking the voter ID cards of Muslim women during her visit to a polling booth went viral.

The case has been registered under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act. Hyderabad, Collector in a post on X wrote, "A case is registered in Malakpet Police Station against Smt Madhavi Latha, contesting candidate, BJP under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act.

"In the video, the BJP candidate can be seen asking Muslim women inside the booth to remove the Burkha and identify themselves along with checking their voter identity cards. Speaking about the video, the BJP leader told ANI that she had only requested the women to verify their identity and there was nothing wrong with this. "I am a candidate. As per law candidate has the right to check the ID cards without the facemasks. I am not a man, I am a woman and with a lot of humbleness, I have only requested them - can I please see and verify with the ID cards? If somebody wants to make a big issue out of it, that means they are scared," she said.

Earlier in the day, Madhavi Latha had alleged discrepancies in the voter list in her constituency. "The Police personnel seem very dull, they are not active...They are not checking anything. Senior citizen voters are coming here but their names are deleted from the list. A few of them are residents of Goshamahal but their names are in the list of Rangareddy...," the BJP leader said while speaking to ANI.

Madhavi Latha is pitted against a formidable opponent in the form of four-time Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, from Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav. This is the first time that the BJP has fielded a female candidate from the Hyderabad constituency.

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory got underway today at 7:00 am. (ANI)

