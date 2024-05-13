"No one who can give competition to PM Modi..." Varanasi residents after PM's roadshow

BJP party workers and members of various community associations came together and organized various cultural programmes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Varanasi. Reflecting on the unprecedented preparations, a local resident remarked, "There has never been such a great preparation. For around 4-5 km, all arrangements have been made. This turnout of people is historic and can only happen when PM Modi comes."

Another resident highlighted the transformative changes witnessed in Varanasi, stating, "There is no one who can give competition to PM Modi. Varanasi has changed a lot. Everything has become so systematic. There has been so much beautification." BJP worker Rakesh Jain echoed the sentiment of unwavering support, stating, "Every resident of Kashi is ready for Modi ji's roadshow. There is immense enthusiasm among all the workers. Every child loves Modi ji, and 90 percent of the 21 lakh voters of Kashi are going to meet Modi ji, aiming for 400 seats this time and 10 lakh votes in Kashi."

"All the workers are passionately engaged in his roadshow. Different camps have been organized by people from different communities, and the enthusiasm among the workers is such that they are ready to do anything for Modi ji,'' he added. Members of the Yadav community expressed their solidarity with Modi, with one member stating, "Today Yadav community from Varanasi, the beloved constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will welcome him on the streets. A few dancers from Mathura have come, and we will welcome Modi ji by playing our traditional drums (nagada). The Yadav community of Banaras is still with Modi ji, not with anyone else, not even with Akhilesh Yadav. All educated Yadavs will vote for Modi ji. A contingent has come from Mathura, and we will also play the famous drums of Banaras to welcome Modi ji."

The city streets were adorned with saffron-coloured banners and balloons, symbolizing the fervent anticipation for Modi's arrival. Vivek Rastogi, another BJP worker, said, 'We have decorated the entire road with banners because darkness will start to set in until Modi arrives. We have put up saffron-coloured banners and balloons to welcome him. The enthusiasm in all these activities shows that it's only Modi in Kashi. Our Kashi and our Modi.

BJP worker Sarita Pandey expressed overwhelming support, stating, "This time it's Modi government at 400. Every home for Modi. We are eagerly waiting for Modi Ji. We have been sitting here since morning waiting for Modi ji to come soon." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, captivated the crowd as they embarked on a roadshow through the heart of Varanasi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)