Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing plea seeking damages from BBC

A Delhi High Court judge on Friday recused himself from hearing a plea against BBC filed by an NGO seeking damages of Rs 10,000 crore. The NGO has claimed that BBC's documentary India: The Modi Question, has damaged the country's reputation and levelled false and defamatory allegations against Prime Minister Narender Modi and the Indian Judiciary. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani recused himself without mentioning any reason for hearing a plea moved by a Gujarat-based NGO Justice on trial.

Justice Bhambhani directed to list the petition before another bench on May 22, subject to the orders of the bench of the Acting Chief Justice. Notices were earlier issued to BBC (UK) and BBC (India). The petitioner NGO has sought Rs. 10,000 crore damages from the defendants on account of the loss of reputation and goodwill of PM Modi, Government of India, the State of Gujarat and the people of India.

The documentary in question is based on the Gujarat riots of 2002. At the time Narender Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. However, the documentary was banned by the Government soon after its release.

Another petition is pending before the trial court. (ANI)

