"Will definitely reach the target of 400 seats..." BJP's Mahendra Nath Pandey exudes confidence

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Chandauli, Mahendra Nath Pandey exuded confidence of BJP's victory in the upcoming elections, sidelining all claims by the opposition. "The excitement here in the youngsters is so much. Now the people believe that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a developed nation is being built," Pandey remarked.

With four phases of the elections completed, Pandey highlighted a wave of support for the BJP, indicating significant gains for the party in numerous constituencies. "The party has gained a majority in so many seats, and till the seventh phase is complete, we will definitely reach the target of 400 seats," he stated optimistically. Responding to criticisms from opposition parties, particularly Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, who have doubted the BJP's ability to secure a decisive victory, Pandey urged them to focus on securing their own seats. "The whole nation is standing with PM Modi together," he emphasized.

Regarding Arvind Kejriwal's recent statement suggesting Prime Minister Modi's resignation after the age of 75, Pandey dismissed the notion, asserting that the 2024 elections are centred on PM Modi's leadership. "He will continue to guide us," Pandey affirmed, brushing off Kejriwal's remarks. In response to AAP leaders alleging BJP's involvement in the Swati Maliwal controversy, Pandey expressed "If Swati Maliwal has raised some issue, she has raised it, how come BJP comes in between?"

Earlier today, AAP leader Aitshi responded to the allegations made by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal regarding alleged misconduct. Speaking to the press, Atishi stated that a newly surfaced video contradicts Swati Maliwal's assertions. She further accused the BJP of orchestrating a plot in relation to this matter. The Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case based on the complaint of Swati Maliwal and the details of the FIR have revealed shocking details. In her complaint, Maliwal has alleged that Kejriwal's personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area." (ANI)

