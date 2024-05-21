Left Menu

Industrial policies should be formulated to compete with other countries: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to officials

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday asked the officials to formulate policies to compete with other countries in industrial development.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 23:39 IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday asked the officials of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to formulate policies to compete with other countries in industrial development. The Chief Minister made these suggestions while holding a review for new industrial policy which is to be adopted for industrial growth in the state.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister the decisions taken in the previous review meetings and the progress of the works. CM Revanth Reddy advised the officials to formulate a new policy to benefit the Power loom and Handloom workers to promote the textile industry in the state. Officials told the CM that six new policies will be formulated for industrial development mainly -MSME Policy, Export Policy, New Life Sciences Policy, Revised EV Policy, Medical Tourism Policy and Green Energy Policy.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to finalize the industrial policies before the end of the Election Code. The CM also asked the officials to study the best industrial policies adopted in other countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

