A groundbreaking astrophysics study introduced a provocative theory on Monday, challenging our understanding of the solar system's dynamics. The research proposes that Venus, Earth's twin in size and mass, may have once had its own moon.

Referred to as a case of celestial cannibalism, the theory was presented by a California-based astrophysicist. It suggests that the slow rotation speed of Venus could have doomed any natural satellite, causing it to spiral closer over time.

This gradual inward journey could have resulted in a catastrophic collision, leading to the moon's ultimate demise, unveiling new insights into planetary behavior and history.