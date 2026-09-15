Entertainment Giants, Documentaries, and Cultural Icons: A Snapshot of Pop Culture

Acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney presents 'Musk,' a detailed documentary exploring Elon Musk's significant impact on society, encouraging a dialogue about the control exercised by 'tech oligarchs.'

Cynthia Erivo hopes to ignite vital discussions about sexual violence through the film adaptation of 'Prima Facie,' aimed at challenging existing perceptions and advocating for justice reform.

Iconic actor Michael J. Fox was celebrated at the Emmys for his persistent Parkinson's advocacy, enhancing awareness and research while also being nominated for his role in 'Shrinking.'