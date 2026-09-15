Bill Gates on Vaccine Hesitancy and Global Measles Eradication Challenges

The eradication of measles faces hurdles due to vaccine hesitancy in wealthier nations, according to Bill Gates. Meanwhile, major health sector companies are making strategic moves, including rebranding and legal settlements, to address evolving market challenges and regulatory scrutiny, changing the landscape for global and American healthcare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 10:26 IST
Bill Gates on Vaccine Hesitancy and Global Measles Eradication Challenges
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Bill Gates has emphasized the difficulty of eradicating measles globally, attributing the challenge to vaccine hesitancy in affluent countries. In an interview with Reuters, Gates highlighted the implications for global health efforts spearheaded by his foundation.

In business news, Kimberly-Clark is addressing EU antitrust issues over its acquisition of Kenvue. The company is preparing to sell off certain assets to ensure the $40 billion deal is approved, resulting in a rise in its stock prices.

Elsewhere, Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk is rebranding as 'Novo' and focusing on a cultural reset to strengthen its position in the competitive obesity drug market, a move expected to be detailed further in its upcoming Capital Markets Day.

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