Bill Gates on Vaccine Hesitancy and Global Measles Eradication Challenges

Bill Gates has emphasized the difficulty of eradicating measles globally, attributing the challenge to vaccine hesitancy in affluent countries. In an interview with Reuters, Gates highlighted the implications for global health efforts spearheaded by his foundation.

In business news, Kimberly-Clark is addressing EU antitrust issues over its acquisition of Kenvue. The company is preparing to sell off certain assets to ensure the $40 billion deal is approved, resulting in a rise in its stock prices.

Elsewhere, Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk is rebranding as 'Novo' and focusing on a cultural reset to strengthen its position in the competitive obesity drug market, a move expected to be detailed further in its upcoming Capital Markets Day.