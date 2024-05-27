Uttarakhand CM Dhami overseas Char Dham arrangements in Rishikesh

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday visited Rishikesh and conducted a thorough site inspection of the Chardham arrangements. After the inspection, he held a meeting with the officials and directed them to further strengthen the essential basic facilities including drinking water, food, sanitation and health arrangements.

Dhami said, "Our government is working on the ground for a smooth, safe and convenient Chardham Yatra of the devotees coming to Uttarakhand from different areas." The Chief Minister also took stock of all the facilities in the resting place, health centre and travel control room built for the convenience of the devotees. During this, he directed the concerned officials to work in mutual coordination for a systematic journey.

Earlier on May 25 after an unprecedented number of devotees turned up at the Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams, the Uttarakhand government deployed Yatra Magistrates at these revered sites for crowd management. According to the Uttarakhand government's official statement, Ashok Kumar Pandey has been deployed at Badrinath and Pankaj Kumar Upadhyay at Kedarnath Temple for a period starting from May 26 to June 6.

Their primary responsibility is to maintain peace and order and ensure other arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Yatra. The Char Dham Yatra has seen a record-breaking influx of pilgrims to Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham within the first 15 days of the pilgrimage season.

Despite the remarkable growth of devotees, the Char Dham Yatra has continued seamlessly and efficiently following the meticulous planning and coordination by district authorities. District Magistrate Dr Meherban Singh Bisht has been at the forefront of ensuring the pilgrimage runs smoothly.

During his visits to various stops along the Gangotri Yatra route, he emphasized the necessity of keeping travel arrangements tight. "No person should be allowed to travel without registration," Dr Bisht instructed officials, reinforcing the importance of organization and safety amid the large crowds.

Despite the surge in pilgrims and vehicles, the journey to the Dhams remains orderly. Vehicles are managed at holding points and one-way gates to prevent congestion. Adjustments in stopping places and timings have streamlined the flow of traffic, ensuring that the pilgrimage time remains consistent with normal days.

The Char Dham Yatra, which began on May 10 this year, encompasses the sacred Hindu pilgrimage circuit of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)