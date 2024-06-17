Rahul Gandhi's Decision Strengthens Congress in Uttar Pradesh
Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat has been met with approval from Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh. The move is expected to bolster the party in the vital state. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest from Wayanad in Kerala, signaling a strategic shift for the Congress.
- Country:
- India
In a move hailed by Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi has opted to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat. This decision is anticipated to fortify the party's position in the politically significant state.
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced the decision on Monday, following extensive discussions among the party's top leadership. Ajay Rai, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief, expressed that Rahul Gandhi staying on as an MP from Uttar Pradesh fulfills Sonia Gandhi's promise to the Rae Bareli electorate, enhancing the party's strength statewide.
Rahul Gandhi's victory in Rae Bareli, defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by 3.90 lakh votes, is seen as a promising step. Party spokespersons Vikas Srivastava and Manish Hindvi stressed that this decision will boost the morale of Congress workers and promote developmental politics over divisive agendas. Simultaneously, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to lead from Wayanad in Kerala, marking her electoral debut and setting a new direction for Congress in the south.
