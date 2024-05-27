Left Menu

Russian Rouble Hits Near Four-Month High Against Dollar and Euro

The Russian rouble strengthened to a near four-month high against the dollar and euro, buoyed by rising Brent crude oil prices. By 0715 GMT, the rouble stood at 88.97 to the dollar and 96.63 to the euro. However, Russian stock indexes, including RTS and MOEX, experienced declines.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 12:54 IST
Russian Rouble Hits Near Four-Month High Against Dollar and Euro
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian rouble firmed to a near four-month high past 89 to the dollar on Monday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.60% higher at 88.97 to the dollar, its strongest point since Jan. 30.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.69% to 96.63 and gained 0.52% to 12.22 against the yuan . Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.1% to $82.22 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes fell. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.03% to 1,195.17. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 0.55% to 3,377.84. ($1 = 89.0025 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

