Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two women killed after fire breaks out at carton factory in Raipur

Two women were killed after a fire broke out at a carton factory in Gondwara, Raipur, on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 19:22 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two women killed after fire breaks out at carton factory in Raipur
Fire broke out at a carton factory in Raipur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were killed after a fire broke out at a carton factory in Gondwara, Raipur, on Wednesday. Firefighting operations are underway.

Raipur's Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakhan Patel told ANI that "Around 4 pm, a fire broke out at a carton factory, the fire brigade has reached the spot. The men managed to escape on time but the two women got trapped." "Fire has been brought under control," he said.

"Investigation is being held on what kind of work was going on and how the fire broke out," the Additional SP of Raipur said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024