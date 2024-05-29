Chhattisgarh: Two women killed after fire breaks out at carton factory in Raipur
Two women were killed after a fire broke out at a carton factory in Gondwara, Raipur, on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Two women were killed after a fire broke out at a carton factory in Gondwara, Raipur, on Wednesday. Firefighting operations are underway.
Raipur's Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakhan Patel told ANI that "Around 4 pm, a fire broke out at a carton factory, the fire brigade has reached the spot. The men managed to escape on time but the two women got trapped." "Fire has been brought under control," he said.
"Investigation is being held on what kind of work was going on and how the fire broke out," the Additional SP of Raipur said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Thai Prime Minister Orders Investigation into Activist's Death in Detention
Slovak minister says investigation shows 'clear political motivation' behind assassination attempt
In touch with relevant authorities on investigation: India on killing of ex-Indian Army officer in Rafah
EU launches trade investigation into Chinese tinplate steel
Sandeshkhali woman's abduction complaint sparks police investigation