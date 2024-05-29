Chhattisgarh: Two women killed after fire breaks out at carton factory in Raipur

Two women were killed after a fire broke out at a carton factory in Gondwara, Raipur, on Wednesday. Firefighting operations are underway.

Raipur's Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakhan Patel told ANI that "Around 4 pm, a fire broke out at a carton factory, the fire brigade has reached the spot. The men managed to escape on time but the two women got trapped." "Fire has been brought under control," he said.

"Investigation is being held on what kind of work was going on and how the fire broke out," the Additional SP of Raipur said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

