IIT Kanpur startup MildCares paves way for Aminabad Urf Baragoan to become UP's first "sanitary pad-free village"

On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, MildCares, a start-up incubated by the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, achieved a landmark feat by distributing their GynoCup Menstrual Cups in Aminabad Urf Baragoan village. This initiative successfully transitioned the village's women to menstrual cups, paving the way for its official declaration as Uttar Pradesh's first "sanitary pad-free village."

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 19:32 IST
IIT Kanpur distributed their GynoCup Menstrual Cups in Aminabad Urf Baragoan village in UP (Photo/@IITKanpur). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, MildCares, a start-up incubated by the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, achieved a landmark feat by distributing their GynoCup Menstrual Cups in Aminabad Urf Baragoan village in Meerut district. This initiative successfully transitioned the village's women to menstrual cups, paving the way for its official declaration as Uttar Pradesh's first "sanitary pad-free village." Meanwhile, the institute also took to its official X handle and posted, "On the occasion of World Menstrual HygieneDay, MildCares, a start-up incubated by SIIC IIT Kanpur, achieved a landmark feat by distributing their GynoCup Menstrual Cups in Aminabad Urf Baragoan village."

According to a press release by IIT Kanpur, this achievement marks a significant stride towards improved menstrual hygiene management, environmental sustainability, and women's health empowerment in the region. MildCares' GynoCup offers a reusable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable sanitary pads. Menstrual cups provide several advantages over sanitary pads. They are not only cost-effective and environmentally friendly but also offer a safer and more hygienic option. By reducing dependence on disposable pads, menstrual cups can significantly decrease the risk of infections and promote better menstrual health.

The certification by Uttar Pradesh block officials validates the success of this initiative, positioning it as a model for other villages and regions to emulate. The Gram Pradhan of Aminabad Urf Baragoan expressed his enthusiasm for the program and commended the village women for their enthusiastic and resilient adoption of this change. He believes this sets a powerful example for other communities to follow. Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, SIIC, IIT Kanpur, lauded the successful efforts of MildCares. He said, "The switch to reusable menstrual cups cuts waste, significantly reducing its environmental footprint. This initiative showcases IIT Kanpur's commitment to social change by supporting innovative startups like MildCares, which empower communities with sustainable solutions."

Rachna Vyas, Co-Founder of MildCares and Head of the Switch2Cup Initiative, said, "The success of Aminabad Urf Baragoan illustrates the impact of extensive education and community participation. MildCares is thrilled to witness these positive changes and hopes this will inspire other regions to adopt sustainable menstrual health practices." MildCares' pioneering initiative in Aminabad Urf Baragoan serves as a beacon of hope, paving the way for a future where menstrual hygiene, environmental consciousness, and women's health go hand-in-hand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

