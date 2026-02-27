Pioneering Innovation: IIT Kanpur and HCLTech's Strategic Partnership

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has partnered with HCLTech to harness cutting-edge research into practical applications, as announced on Thursday.

This collaboration intends to drive innovation in artificial intelligence, robotics, and other advanced engineering domains through Global Capability Centres (GCCs). By merging HCLTech's solutions with IIT Kanpur's research ecosystem, the initiative seeks to expedite complex research while reducing time-to-market for new technologies.

Speaking on the collaboration, IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal emphasized the strategic importance of translational research, highlighting the partnership's potential to bridge academia and industry. The alliance was launched at the 'GCC 4.0: Co-Creating India's Innovation Powerhouse' summit, attended by over 250 leaders from the GCC and tech sectors.