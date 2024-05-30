China Imposes Export Controls on Aviation and Space Components
China will control exports of some aviation and space components from July 1, its commerce ministry announced on Thursday, citing a need to protect the country's national security and interests.
Those wishing to export items including aerospace structural components and equipment and software used in engine manufacturing, among other things, will need to apply for an export licence, a statement countersigned by China's customs administration and central military commission said. "In order to safeguard national security and interests, and fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation, with the approval of the State Council and Central Military Commission, it has been decided to implement export controls on the following items," the statement read.
The list included the manufacture of aerospace structural parts and engine manufacturing equipmment, gas turbine engines, molds for manufacturing spacesuits, as well as the equipment and software used to make them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
