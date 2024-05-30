Uttar Pradesh surpasses Maharashtra in meeting power demand in country

Uttar Pradesh surpassed Maharashtra for effective integration of renewable energy sources in the power sector. Till May 28, 2024, Uttar Pradesh has achieved the highest supply of 29282 megawatts (MW) securing the top position in the country while the highest peak demand in Maharashtra was only 27517 MW on May 23. Maharashtra has held this record for the last two years.

This surge comes amid a severe heatwave gripping the entire country, with the north and central regions bearing the brunt of the sweltering conditions. The peak demand of electricity in the state for a week- 28010 MW on May 23; 29147 MW on May 24; 29215 MW on May 25; 29084 MW on May 26; 29261 MW on May 27; 29282 MW on May 28, and 29077 MW on May 29 was met successfully.

As the temperature is continuously increasing, the Power Corporation is continuously supplying electricity in proportion to the increased electricity demand in the state. About 4634 substations, including rural and urban areas, are supplying electricity to consumers. Out of this, the effect of increasing electricity demand in summer was seen at only 40 substations, for which immediate action has been taken to ensure normal power supply by distributing the load from the nearby substations. For a permanent solution, work is being done at all these stations under the business plan.

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister AK Sharma said "Earlier Maharashtra held the record of meeting the highest demand in the entire country but now Uttar Pradesh surpassed its record this year." Uttar Pradesh has supplied maximum electricity of more than 29000 MW, while Maharashtra is running in the range of 27000.

The Energy Minister further said, "We are not only fulfilling the historical demand in Uttar Pradesh, but we are also moving towards supplying it to the entire country." "Due to the extremely hot weather, many times transformers bunt because of overburden, we have installed coolers to keep transformers cool," he said.

Sharma further said, "This year the situation is under control. Due to some faults, there are disruptions at many places, and we have made arrangements to fix them." "The Energy Department is making every effort to provide 24-hour power supply to consumers, whether in rural areas or urban areas," he added. (ANI)

