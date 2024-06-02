"Whoever is against nationalism is against development": Tripura Minister Sushanta Choudhary

After the exit polls predictions gave a clear edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Tripura Minister Sushanta Choudhary attacked the Opposition saying that whoever is against nationalism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is against development of the country. "Dirty politics was done by Opposition parties in the past. Be it Congress, be it TMC, be it CPI(M), every party in the Opposition camp is going to be wiped out. whoever is against nationalism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is against the development of the country. We are very confident that Narendra Modi is going to become Prime Minister of this country for the third time," Choudhary told ANI.

"The mandate which has been given by the people of India has been decisive till today and I have no doubt in mind that it will be the NDA government again," he added. The exit polls on Saturday predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats.

Two exit polls predicted the BJP would also improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In Uttar Pradesh, which has the highest number of seats, the BJP is expected to improve its 2019 tally and win 65 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. Its NDA allies in the state, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Rashtriya Lok Dal are slated to win 2 seats each which brings the NDA tally to 69 seats.

On the other end, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party will gain 10 seats, and Congress will be able to muster up one lone seat. The INDIA Alliance will win 11 seats in total.

The BJP-led NDA improved its numbers in 2019 Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2014 election. It is again poised for an upward trajectory, the exit polls predicted. The exit poll outcome was declared after the conclusion of polling for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

India News- NewsX-D-Dynamics released its exit poll prediction for the Lok Sabha election 2024. As per the exit poll, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to win as many as 315 seats of the 543 seats on its own, and 371 seats in alliance with its NDA partners. The Congress, meanwhile, will win as many as 60 seats, and 125 seats in alliance with the other INDI Alliance parties. Other parties that are not in alliance with the NDA or the INDI Alliance are expected to win 47 seats, it predicted.

It is pertinent to note that the INDIA bloc overall tally of 125 seats includes the three seats that might be won by the UDF in Kerala. If the exit poll predictions come true on June 4 when votes are counted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the only PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls.

The exit polls predicted 'Modi 3.0' with PM Modi having led the BJP's poll effort through rallies and roadshows in various parts of the country. (ANI)

