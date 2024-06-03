EC revises Punjab voter turnout figure to 62.80 per cent

A voter turnout of 62.80 per cent has been recorded in the 13 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Punjab, which went to the polls on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, said the state Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C It was the latest revised voter turnout from 55.65 per cent reported on Saturday. However, the revised figure is still lower than the 65.96 per cent voter turnout registered during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that as per the data received late on June 1 night, Bathinda has recorded the highest voter turnout of 69.36 per cent. Amritsar recorded 56.06 per cent, Anandpur Sahib 61.98 per cent, Faridkot 63.34 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib 62.53 per cent, Ferozepur 67.02 per cent, Gurdaspur 66.67 per cent and Hoshiarpur 58.86 per cent.

He further apprised that 59.70 per cent polling has been recorded in Jalandhar, 62.55 per cent in Khadoor Sahib, 60.12 per cent in Ludhiana, 63.63 per cent in Patiala and 64.63 per cent in Sangrur. The votes cast will be counted on June 4 when the results will be known.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2019, the INC-led UPA alliance secured eight seats with a vote share of 40.6 per cent, while the NDA managed to secure four with a voting percentage of 9.7. The AAP, making its debut, secured one seat. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AAP bagged 4 seats each while Congress secured 3 seats. The BJP managed to secure only two seats.

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held across seven phases over 44 days from April 19 to June 1. The counting will be done and the results declared on June 4. (ANI)

