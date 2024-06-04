"Confident people will choose development policies of PM Modi...": New Delhi BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj

As parties await the 2024 Lok Sabha election results with bated breath, Bharatiya Janata party candidate from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj on Monday said that she is confident that people of the country will choose the public welfare policies of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of Viksit Bharat. The 2024 Lok Sabha election, one of the longest in history, concluded on June 1 after voting in seven phases ended.

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha election, Swaraj said, "I am completely confident that today the people of India will choose the public welfare policies of BJP, will choose the development policies of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision of Viksit Bharat. I know Teesri Baar Phir Modi Sarkar". She also offered prayers at Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple in Delhi.

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of the late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, is running against AAP's MLA Somnath Bharti. Bharti has been chosen as the INDIA alliance candidate from New Delhi as AAP and BJP are sharing a pact for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on a four-three seat-sharing formula, with AAP contesting four seats and Congress three.

While Bansuri Swaraj is leveraging her mother's legacy, Somnath Bharti is banking on AAP's popularity in the national capital. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi won against Congress party's Ajay Maken and Aam Aadmi party's Brijesh Goyal in the high-profile seat.

In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha the BJP won all seven seats from Delhi. The massive exercise to count votes polled for the Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections began at 8 am on Tuesday.

Results of the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha. Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that a "very robust system" has been put in place. "There are around 10.5 lakh booths. Each booth will have 14 tables. There are observers and micro-observers. Nearly, 70-80 lakh people are involved in the process," he said.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised for a hat-trick win in Lok Sabha polls with a massive majority. Exit polls were predicted on Saturday and indicated that the ruling party at the Centre would improve its performance in several states ruled by other parties. (ANI)

