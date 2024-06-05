Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Steady Amid Weak Labor Data and Rate Cut Speculations

U.S. stocks ended mostly flat as softer-than-expected labor market data increased expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. U.S. job openings fell to their lowest in over three years, further signaling easing economic growth. Treasury yields also slipped while market anticipation for a rate cut in September grew to 65%.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 01:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 01:32 IST
U.S. Stocks Steady Amid Weak Labor Data and Rate Cut Speculations
AI Generated Representative Image

U.S. stocks ended mostly flat on Tuesday following softer-than-expected labor market data that reaffirmed expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. job openings fell to their lowest level in more than three years in April, signaling an easing in labor market tightness that supported a Fed rate cut this year. The U.S. Treasury yields slipped following the report.

The labor market data was the latest in a string of recent reports that pointed to cooling U.S. economic growth. Data on Monday had shown that U.S. manufacturing activity had slowed for the second straight month in May. "What we've seen in the data so far this week is that it's been relatively weak, starting with manufacturing PMI and job openings today," said James St. Aubin, chief investment officer at Sierra Mutual Funds in California.

"That has had a total effect of helping the rally in the bond market; but for the stock market, it's a double-edged sword because they're looking for a rate cut announcement, which has a rising probability with weaker data," St. Aubin added. Market expectations for a September rate reduction now stand around 65%, versus below 50% last week, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. The closely watched non-farm payrolls data for May is due on Friday.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 7.88 points, or 0.15%, to end at 5,291.26 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 28.38 points, or 0.17%, to 16,857.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.72 points, or 0.36%, to 38,705.75. Oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron fell as demand concerns weighed on crude prices.

Bath & Body Works slumped after a lower revision to its quarterly profit forecast. Axos Financial dropped after Hindenburg Research disclosed a short position in the lender. Paramount Global fell after the media conglomerate said it was exploring strategic options or a joint venture for its Paramount+ streaming service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024