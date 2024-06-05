Left Menu

Nepal and India Mark Major Milestone in Arun III Hydropower Project

The 900 MW Arun III Hydropower Project in eastern Nepal, constructed with Indian assistance, has achieved a significant milestone with a tunnel breakthrough. Nepali Prime Minister Prachanda led the ceremony. The project is over 70% complete and aims to generate substantial electricity for both countries, enhancing regional energy security.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-06-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 19:50 IST
Nepal and India Mark Major Milestone in Arun III Hydropower Project
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Arun III Hydropower Project, a major cooperation between Nepal and India, achieved a significant milestone with a breakthrough in the main tunnel. Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' marked the event with an official blast to complete the heading excavation.

Prime Minister Prachanda attended the ceremony to celebrate the 11.8 km-long Head Race Tunnel's breakthrough in eastern Nepal's Sankhuwasabha District. Executed by SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company Pvt. Ltd., this project is a testament to collaborative efforts for sustainable energy.

The Arun III Project, already over 70% complete, aims to generate 900 MW of electricity. Prime Minister Prachanda and officials, including India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, praised the efforts towards regional energy security and economic development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024