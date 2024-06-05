Nepal and India Mark Major Milestone in Arun III Hydropower Project

The Arun III Hydropower Project, a major cooperation between Nepal and India, achieved a significant milestone with a breakthrough in the main tunnel. Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' marked the event with an official blast to complete the heading excavation.

Prime Minister Prachanda attended the ceremony to celebrate the 11.8 km-long Head Race Tunnel's breakthrough in eastern Nepal's Sankhuwasabha District. Executed by SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company Pvt. Ltd., this project is a testament to collaborative efforts for sustainable energy.

The Arun III Project, already over 70% complete, aims to generate 900 MW of electricity. Prime Minister Prachanda and officials, including India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, praised the efforts towards regional energy security and economic development.

