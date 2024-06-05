Nepal and India Mark Major Milestone in Arun III Hydropower Project
The 900 MW Arun III Hydropower Project in eastern Nepal, constructed with Indian assistance, has achieved a significant milestone with a tunnel breakthrough. Nepali Prime Minister Prachanda led the ceremony. The project is over 70% complete and aims to generate substantial electricity for both countries, enhancing regional energy security.
Country:
- Nepal
The Arun III Hydropower Project, a major cooperation between Nepal and India, achieved a significant milestone with a breakthrough in the main tunnel. Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' marked the event with an official blast to complete the heading excavation.
Prime Minister Prachanda attended the ceremony to celebrate the 11.8 km-long Head Race Tunnel's breakthrough in eastern Nepal's Sankhuwasabha District. Executed by SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company Pvt. Ltd., this project is a testament to collaborative efforts for sustainable energy.
The Arun III Project, already over 70% complete, aims to generate 900 MW of electricity. Prime Minister Prachanda and officials, including India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, praised the efforts towards regional energy security and economic development.
