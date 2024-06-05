India names two new Wetlands of International Importance on World Environment Day

India has marked World Environment Day by designating Nagi Bird Sanctuary and Nakti Bird Sanctuary as its newest wetlands of international importance. These "Ramsar Sites" are both man-made reservoirs situated in the Jhajha forest range of Jamui District in Bihar, India. Their catchments feature dry deciduous forests surrounded by hills.

Nakti Bird Sanctuary (Site no. 2546 on the "Ramsar List") was developed primarily for irrigation through the construction of Nakti Dam. Since the dam's construction, the wetland and its surrounding area have provided habitat for over 150 species of birds, mammals, fish, aquatic plants, and reptiles and amphibians. They include globally threatened species, including the endangered Indian elephant (Elephas maximus indicus) and a vulnerable native catfish (Wallago attu). In 1984, the wetland was designated as a Bird Sanctuary, highlighting its importance as a wintering habitat for several migratory species, with over 20,000 birds congregating during winter months. This includes one of the largest congregations of red-crested pochard (Netta rufina) on the Indo-Gangetic plain.

Alongside its function supporting the agricultural and domestic water demands of local communities, the Site is popular as a recreational birdwatching site. The Nagi Bird Sanctuary (Site no. 2545) was created following the damming of the Nagi River, which enabled the gradual formation of water bodies with clear water and aquatic vegetation.

Due to its importance for migratory bird species, the Site was recognized locally as a Bird Sanctuary in 1984, and internationally as an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA) by BirdLife International. Threatened migratory species that winter at the Site include the critically endangered Baer's pochard (Aythya baeri) and the endangered steppe eagle (Aquila nipalensis). Overall, the wetland and its fringes provide habitat for over 75 bird species, 33 fish, and 12 aquatic plants. Notably, the Site hosts one of the largest congregations of bar-headed goose (Anser indicus) on the Indo-Gangetic plain.

Additionally, the wetland provides a reliable source of water for the irrigation of over 9,800 acres of agricultural land, and serves as a location for recreation, tourism, and educational activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)