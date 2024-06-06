Sri Lanka Passes Controversial Electricity Bill Amid Protests

In a significant move, Sri Lanka's Parliament on Thursday passed the contentious Electricity Bill, which introduces sweeping reforms to the nation's energy sector, setting high targets for renewable energy.

The Bill navigated through Parliament with 103 votes in favor and 59 against, despite vociferous opposition and concerns over constitutionality highlighted by the Supreme Court.

Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara assured compliance with the court's amendments. The legislation pushes for the unbundling of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) into eight entities, sparking fears among trade unions of impending privatization and national security risks, particularly concerning grid integration with India. The government maintains it will drive efficiency and private sector involvement.

