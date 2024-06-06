Left Menu

Sri Lanka Passes Controversial Electricity Bill Amid Protests

Sri Lanka's Parliament passed the heavily opposed Electricity Bill aiming at reforms in the energy sector with a focus on renewable energy. Despite opposition and constitutional concerns, the bill was approved with amendments. Critics argue it aims at privatizing the Ceylon Electricity Board and impacts national security.

06-06-2024
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant move, Sri Lanka's Parliament on Thursday passed the contentious Electricity Bill, which introduces sweeping reforms to the nation's energy sector, setting high targets for renewable energy.

The Bill navigated through Parliament with 103 votes in favor and 59 against, despite vociferous opposition and concerns over constitutionality highlighted by the Supreme Court.

Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara assured compliance with the court's amendments. The legislation pushes for the unbundling of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) into eight entities, sparking fears among trade unions of impending privatization and national security risks, particularly concerning grid integration with India. The government maintains it will drive efficiency and private sector involvement.

