"We will see how successful he is...": BJP's Pratap Rudy takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav should start preparing for the next Assembly elections and said, e will have to see how successful he is there." Responding to a statement of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Ram Mandir, he said, "Now that the time has passed, he has to prepare for the (next) assembly elections. We will have to see how successful he is there."

Rudy, who is the BJP's winning candidate from the Saran Lok Sabha constituency, expressed gratitude to the people of Chhapra on Thursday. "I have expressed my gratitude to the people of Chhapra... An election is, after all, an election. After the election result, I represent everyone," Rudy told ANI at Delhi airport.

Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, in a press conference on Thursday, expressed his gratitude towards the public of Ayodhya for making them victorious in the seat and expressed his views on the formation of the BJP-led NDA government in the centre. Yadav said, "Lok Sabha Elections in Uttar Pradesh were issues-based and the public of the state has voted on their issues and problems, which led to the massive defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

After an unexpected defeat of BJP at Ayodhya, Yadav stated, "BJP could have lost more seats in Uttar Pradesh. They have done atrocities on the public of Ayodhya. The process of land acquisition was manipulated, they made false allegations about people, to grab their lands and didn't provide proper compensation to it. They have done injustice to businessmen as well. They demolished poor families for building a holy site and I believe this is the main reason for the BJP's defeat in Ayodhya. Also, I want to express my gratefulness towards the public of Ayodhya who voted in favour of the Samajwadi Party." The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the Samajwadi Party (SP) won 37 seats, BJP won 33, Congress won 6, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won 2, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Apna Dal (Soneylal) won 1 seat each in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

