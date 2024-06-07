South Korea's East Coast: A New Hydrocarbon Haven?

Oil and gas prospects identified off South Korea's east coast hold "great potential" for the presence of hydrocarbons and are promising as petroleum prospects, Vitor Abreu, a consultant at petroleum exploration research firm ACT GEO, said on Friday. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday announced the discovery of the prospects off the coast city of Pohang and authorized drilling to prove potential reserves, which he said could be as much as 14 billion barrels-equivalent of gas and oil.

"(The area) is highly prospective," Abreu told a news conference. "The prospects identified show great potential ... for hydrocarbon," said Abreu, who has been contracted by the Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) to study the prospects. Hydrocarbons are known to form the basis of crude oil, natural gas and other petroleum resources.

Since Yoon's announcement, questions have been raised about the commercial viability of the prospects and the credibility of the preliminary research conducted to verify the viability of the prospects.

