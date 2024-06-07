ZekiTek Eyes Indian Market for Renewable Energy Expansion
ZekiTek, a Brisbane-based renewable energy technology company, plans to relocate its manufacturing facility to India, driven by CEO Rikesh Ram's vision to supply integrated renewable energy solutions. The company aims to support remote communities with mobile power systems and sees major investment potential in Gujarat.
ZekiTek, a renewable energy technology firm headquartered in Brisbane, is keenly assessing the Indian market with plans to relocate its manufacturing operations from Australia to India. This strategic move was confirmed by the company's Indian-origin CEO Rikesh Ram on Friday.
In addition to producing electrical charging systems, ZekiTek aims to offer a comprehensive renewable energy generation ecosystem in India. 'We want to empower communities, especially those in remote areas, with mobile and portable power solutions,' Ram said at the 2024 Clean Economy Investor Forum.
ZekiTek has pinpointed a potential investor in Gujarat, and once regulatory approvals are in place, the company will commence funding and transfer its manufacturing base to India. Ram emphasized the immense potential for green energy in India, highlighting the unique capabilities of ZekiTek's ZekiGen system which harnesses both solar and wind energy.
