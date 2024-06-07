Tragic Drowning of Four Indian Students in Russia: A Family's Devastating Loss

In an unfortunate incident, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, one of the four Indian students from Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University, drowned in Russia's Volkhov river while speaking to his parents via video call. The family could only watch helplessly as a strong wave swept him and three others away, a family member disclosed to the media.

Alongside Jishan, the other victims named were Harshal Anantrao Desale, Jia Firoj Pinjari, and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub. The group, all medical students at the university, had ventured into the water during a casual evening walk. Unfortunately, their attempt to save a fellow student who was in distress led to the tragic drowning. Another student, Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane, survived and is currently receiving medical care, officials stated.

The grieving families hail from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra. Arrangements are being made to bring the bodies back to India, confirmed Jalgaon district collector Ayush Prasad. The university expressed their condolences and is coordinating closely with the Indian envoy for repatriation efforts.

