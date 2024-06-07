Left Menu

Neerabh Kumar Prasad appointed as new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

Senior IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the government of Andhra Pradesh by replacing the incumbent, Dr KS Jawahar Reddy.

Senior IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the government of Andhra Pradesh by replacing the incumbent, Dr KS Jawahar Reddy. Orders to this effect were issued on Friday.

Neerabh Kumar Prasad, the 1987 batch IAS officer was currently serving as Special Chief Secretary to Government, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department. He is now transferred and appointed as Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, read an official release. The incumbent Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, who was on leave was transferred and no posting has been given to him.

This decision came after the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) registered a landslide victory in the southern state by winning 135 out of the total 175 seats in the Andhra assembly, retaining dominance. Its allies, the Janasena Party led by Pawan Kalyan and the BJP, won 21 and eight seats, respectively. The ruling YSRCP was confined to 11 seats in the state. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy resigned from his post on Tuesday after his party, YSR Congress Party, lost to the tripartite alliance in the Assembly elections.

The governor accepted CM Reddy's resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government assumes office. (ANI)

