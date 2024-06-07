Left Menu

Holani Venture Capital Fund Aims to Boost SME Growth in India

Holani Venture Capital Fund, launched by Holani Group, is geared towards supporting SMEs in India. With a fund size of ₹ 300 crores, it received ₹ 184 crores within one month of its launch. The fund aims to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth through meticulous research and prudent risk management.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:33 IST
Holani Venture Capital Fund Aims to Boost SME Growth in India
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Holani Venture Capital Fund, a ₹ 300 crores SME-focused fund initiated on April 27, 2024, in Jaipur, has seen an impressive initial investment of ₹ 184 crores within the first month. The fund is promoted by the well-known Holani Group and aims to accelerate the growth of SMEs across India.

The Holani Group ventured into the fund management sector after obtaining approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to register its Alternate Investment Fund on April 3, 2024. This approval permits the group to operate as an Equity Fund house and tap into the dynamic Indian equity markets. Additionally, the fund has a greenshoe option to retain an extra ₹100 crores.

Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited, expressed gratitude towards the investors for their overwhelming trust. He emphasized the fund's commitment to empowering SMEs through sector-agnostic strategies, comprehensive research, and prudent risk management. The fund targets various investor categories, including high net-worth individuals, corporates, and institutional investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024