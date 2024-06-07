Holani Venture Capital Fund Aims to Boost SME Growth in India
Holani Venture Capital Fund, launched by Holani Group, is geared towards supporting SMEs in India. With a fund size of ₹ 300 crores, it received ₹ 184 crores within one month of its launch. The fund aims to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth through meticulous research and prudent risk management.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Holani Venture Capital Fund, a ₹ 300 crores SME-focused fund initiated on April 27, 2024, in Jaipur, has seen an impressive initial investment of ₹ 184 crores within the first month. The fund is promoted by the well-known Holani Group and aims to accelerate the growth of SMEs across India.
The Holani Group ventured into the fund management sector after obtaining approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to register its Alternate Investment Fund on April 3, 2024. This approval permits the group to operate as an Equity Fund house and tap into the dynamic Indian equity markets. Additionally, the fund has a greenshoe option to retain an extra ₹100 crores.
Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited, expressed gratitude towards the investors for their overwhelming trust. He emphasized the fund's commitment to empowering SMEs through sector-agnostic strategies, comprehensive research, and prudent risk management. The fund targets various investor categories, including high net-worth individuals, corporates, and institutional investors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Legislation Expanding Investment Opportunities for Superannuation Fund Passes
India Showcases $500 Bln Investment Opportunities at IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum
Invest Africa Debate Spotlights Business and Investment Opportunities in Africa
India showcases investment opportunities at IPEF clean economy investor forum
India Showcases Investment Opportunities at IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum