Holani Venture Capital Fund Aims to Boost SME Growth in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Holani Venture Capital Fund, a ₹ 300 crores SME-focused fund initiated on April 27, 2024, in Jaipur, has seen an impressive initial investment of ₹ 184 crores within the first month. The fund is promoted by the well-known Holani Group and aims to accelerate the growth of SMEs across India.

The Holani Group ventured into the fund management sector after obtaining approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to register its Alternate Investment Fund on April 3, 2024. This approval permits the group to operate as an Equity Fund house and tap into the dynamic Indian equity markets. Additionally, the fund has a greenshoe option to retain an extra ₹100 crores.

Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited, expressed gratitude towards the investors for their overwhelming trust. He emphasized the fund's commitment to empowering SMEs through sector-agnostic strategies, comprehensive research, and prudent risk management. The fund targets various investor categories, including high net-worth individuals, corporates, and institutional investors.

