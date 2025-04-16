Left Menu

Diplomatic Engagement Spurs Investment Opportunities in India's North East

The Ambassadors' Meet in New Delhi, organized by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, aimed to bolster international cooperation and investment in India's North East. Participants deliberated on transforming the region into an economic powerhouse, aligning with the Act East Policy, and leveraging its strategic location for enhanced connectivity and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:03 IST
Visuals from the meeting (Photo: PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) took a significant step toward global investment and international cooperation by organizing an Ambassadors' Meet in New Delhi on April 15, according to an official release. The event saw participation from ambassadors, high commissioners, and senior representatives from over 80 countries, aimed at showcasing the potential of India's North East.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia emphasized the strategic economic and geopolitical importance of the region, presenting it as a future hub of connectivity, trade, and innovation. Highlighting its rich cultural diversity and strategic location, he invited countries to leverage the North East's resources for development, aligning with India's Act East Policy.

Secretary MDoNER, Chanchal Kumar, detailed investment opportunities in the region across multiple sectors, such as IT, healthcare, agriculture, and tourism. He urged the international community to channel resources for projects boosting employment and infrastructure. The overwhelming response from diplomats laid the groundwork for future partnerships, promising economic growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

